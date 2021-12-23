Cat in Sherborne trapped for 13 hours rescued by firefighters
A cat that was stuck for more than 13 hours in a small gap behind a set of steps has been rescued by firefighters.
The RSPCA had initially been tasked with freeing the pet, called Oscar, from the tight space outside a house in Sherborne, Dorset, on Tuesday morning.
However, officers from the animal charity struggled to reach the cat, and a fire crew had to be called.
Oscar, who had been trapped since 07:30 BST, was eventually freed at about 21:00 without being harmed.
Posting on Facebook, Sherborne Fire Station said: "Crews used small tools and plastic protection boards to gently reposition Oscar so we could slide him out the way he went in.
"We are pleased to say Oscar has fully recovered from his little adventure, and hopefully won't be get stuck again."
