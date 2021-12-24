Weymouth crash: Cyclist in his 50s dies after collision with car
A cyclist in his 50s has died after a crash between him and a car in Weymouth.
The man, who is from the town, died shortly after the collision at about 11:30 GMT on Friday on Weymouth Way.
It involved him and a silver Mitsubishi 4x4. The car driver was not injured.
Sgt Dave Cotterill, of Dorset Police's traffic unit, said officers have launched an investigation. Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact them.
Weymouth Way remained closed between the Manor roundabout and Chafeys roundabout into Friday afternoon.
