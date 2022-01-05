Christchurch murder investigation into man's death
A murder investigation has been launched after a man aged in his 30s was found dead.
Dorset Police said the man was found with serious injuries at a home on Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, on Tuesday shortly before 20:00 GMT.
The force said: "All efforts are directed at finding those responsible." A cordon remains in place at the address.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
Det Ch Insp Emma Sweetzer said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.
"I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area since Sunday, 2 January 2022 to please contact us."
