Christchurch murder investigation into man's death

Published
The man's body was discovered in Heath Road, Christchurch on Tuesday evening

A murder investigation has been launched after a man aged in his 30s was found dead.

Dorset Police said the man was found with serious injuries at a home on Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, on Tuesday shortly before 20:00 GMT.

The force said: "All efforts are directed at finding those responsible." A cordon remains in place at the address.

The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

Det Ch Insp Emma Sweetzer said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly died.

"I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area since Sunday, 2 January 2022 to please contact us."

