Actors in Weymouth could shut over Dorset Police drug concerns
A club where police say Class A drugs are routinely sold faces losing its licence.
Actors, in Maiden Street, Weymouth, was temporarily shut in December after serious complaints from Dorset Police.
The force said welfare concerns after people have got drunk at the club are "overwhelmingly more common" than for others in the town.
Its licence holder has promised to implement "whatever measures are necessary" to prevent drug dealing.
In a report prepared in December, police said officers know of one member of staff directly involved in distributing Class A drugs.
At least one drug dealer has been inside the club while armed with a weapon, it said.
And people seen taking drugs there previously have been "allowed to enter the premises unchallenged".
The force also said several reports of sexual assault have been "associated" with clubgoers.
Bouncers have been involved "in allowing and in some cases facilitating" known drug dealers entrance to the club, the report said.
While on one occasion other customers were kicked out "for no apparent reason".
The police report added that the club has a "widespread acceptance of drug availability".
The club's licence holder, Parviz Marseh, has promised to make changes if he is allowed to continue trading.
These include new managers, closer vetting of customers and the possible use of a drug detection device, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
In a statement he said: "I am a reputable business owner, and I am not going to allow any of these types of incidents to bring shame on me or my club and good name.
"I am under no illusion as to what the hurdles will be, but I will implement whatever measures are necessary to prevent drug dealing at the club."
A Dorset Council licensing hearing will decide on Wednesday whether to revoke, change or keep Actors' licence as it is.
