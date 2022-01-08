BBC News

Christchurch murder probe: Police arrest second 16-year-old boy

Published
Image source, Dorset Police
Image caption,
Police said they are supporting Edward Reeve's family after his death on Tuesday

A second teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead.

Edward Reeve, 35, was found at a house in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, on Tuesday evening

Dorset Police said a 16 year-old boy from Bournemouth was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 16-year old boy from Christchurch who was detained earlier in the week, also on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Image caption,
Edward Reeve's body was found at a property on Heath Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday evening

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics