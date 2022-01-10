Christchurch murder probe: Police arrest 15-year-old girl
A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of a man.
Dorset Police said the 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following the death of 35-year-old Edward Reeve.
Mr Reeve's body was found at a house in Heath Road, Christchurch, on 4 January shortly before 20:00 GMT.
Two boys aged 16 - from Christchurch and Bournemouth - who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.
Police are now appealing for CCTV footage recorded in the Heath Road area during the week before Mr Reeve's body was found on January 4.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, said: "I am grateful for all the information we have received from the public so far, but I am now appealing with regards to a wider time frame as previously given.
"Therefore, I urge residents and motorists in the area of Heath Road to please check any CCTV systems or dashcam footage from Wednesday December 29 to Tuesday January 4 2022 and to report any suspicious activity they may have witnessed during this time period."
