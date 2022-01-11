Christchurch death: Two teenage boys charged with man's murder
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house.
The body of 35-year-old Edward Reeve was found in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset on 4 January at about 20:00 GMT.
The two boys, who are from Christchurch and Bournemouth, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Police also arrested a 15-year-old local girl on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police's major crime investigation team, said: "Following a detailed and fast-moving investigation, we have consulted with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charges.
"The family of Edward Reeve has been updated with this development and our thoughts remain with them at this truly awful time."
The force urged anyone with information, images or footage relevant to the investigation to submit it via the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal.
