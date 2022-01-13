Collapsed walker airlifted off South West Coast Path
A walker has been airlifted to hospital after collapsing on the South West Coast Path.
Coastguard rescue teams and ambulance crews were called to the path near Osmington, Dorset, on Wednesday at about 14:00 GMT.
Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said the coastguard helicopter was brought in to fly the man to hospital.
The path, near The Smugglers Inn, was shut while the man was winched up to the helicopter from the clifftop.
