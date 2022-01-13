Actors in Weymouth shut down over drugs and violence concerns
A nightclub has been shut down after repeated outbreaks of violence, sexual assaults and evidence of drug dealing.
Dorset Police had raised "significant concern" about the Actors venue in Weymouth, resulting in it being temporarily closed in December.
A summary review was held by Dorset Council in which the club's lawyers argued it had since changed managers and should be allowed to reopen.
However, the closure was upheld and its premises licence was revoked.
The meeting to decide the Maiden Street club's fate was mostly heard behind closed doors due to legal reasons.
'Reputable business owner'
A report produced by Dorset Police ahead of the hearing said the force had investigated "many incidents of crime and disorder" since June 2021.
"Several reports of sexual assault have been reported as being associated to Actor's and the levels of intoxication leading to welfare concerns have been overwhelmingly more commonplace at Actor's than at any other premises in the area," the report continued.
"Staff, including door supervisors, were identified as being involved in allowing, and in some cases facilitating, known drug dealers to enter the premises, distribute Class A substances and, on one occasion, influence the ejection of other customers for no apparent reason."
The club's licence holder Parviz Marseh has previously defended himself as a "reputable business owner" and said he would "implement whatever measures are necessary to prevent drug dealing at the club".
