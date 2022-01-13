Edward Reeve death: Murder suspects expected to plead in April
- Published
Two 16-year-old boys accused of murdering a man found dead at a house are expected to enter pleas to the charges in April.
The body of 35-year-old Edward Reeve was found at a property in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, on 4 January.
Two boys charged with Mr Reeve's murder appeared at Winchester Crown Court, where they were told a plea hearing would be held on 20 April.
A provisional start date for a trial has been set for 27 June.
The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are from Christchurch and Bournemouth.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.