Couple praised for Newton's Cove sea swimmer rescue
A couple have been praised for saving a swimmer in trouble by dragging him out of the water on the Dorset coast.
Coastguard rescue teams were called to Newton's Cove near Weymouth shortly after 17:00 GMT on Thursday by the two passers-by who had spotted the man bobbing in the water.
They followed his progress towards rocks and pulled him to safety. He was treated for cold water shock.
The coastguard said the couple prevented a "tragic" outcome.
They initially came across the man's clothing and scanned the water before spotting him "a considerable distance out to sea", Wyke Coastguard Rescue Team said.
Large boulders
It is thought he had been in the water for about 45 minutes beforehand.
"He made slow progress towards the relative safety of the rocks to the west of his entry point of the steps at Newton's Cove.
"Having succumbed to the effects of the cold he could no longer help himself, the couple pulled him from the water."
Wyke and Portland coastguard rescue teams, along with paramedics, helped carry the casualty over large boulders to a waiting ambulance.
"Without the young couple's intervention this incident may of ended in tragic circumstances," the coastguard added.
