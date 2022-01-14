Christchurch crash: Pedestrian hit by van dies at the scene
A pedestrian died when she was hit by a van on a road in Dorset.
The woman, who was in her 70s, was struck by a Mercedes Sprinter in Airfield Way, Christchurch, shortly before 11:40 GMT on Thursday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver, a man in his 50s, was unhurt in the crash.
Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses or anybody with CCTV or dascham footage to get in contact with officers.
Sgt Sarah Jones said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who very sadly died in this collision."
