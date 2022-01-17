Injured man found outside Bournemouth International Centre
A man was taken to hospital after being found injured outside Bournemouth International Centre.
Dorset Police said officers were called, along with paramedics and the air ambulance, to Exeter Road at about 14:40 GMT on Sunday.
Officers were working to find out what happened but there was "nothing to indicate any suspicious circumstances".
A coastguard rescue team cleared Bournemouth beach to help the air ambulance land at about 15:05.
