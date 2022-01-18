Sir Richard Sutton: Thomas Schreiber launches bid to appeal conviction
A man who killed one of the UK's richest men and paralysed his own mother has launched a bid to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Thomas Schreiber fatally stabbed 83-year-old Sir Richard Sutton at his home near Gillingham, Dorset, in April.
The 35-year-old also attacked his mother Anne Schreiber, who was Sir Richard's partner.
He was convicted of murder and attempted murder, and jailed for a minimum of 36 years.
A Court of Appeal spokesperson said its criminal division had received an application from the defendant asking for leave to appeal his conviction and sentence.
During his trial at Winchester Crown Court, the court heard how Schreiber "ferociously" attacked his mother and her partner at Sir Richard's estate in Higher Langham.
When armed police attended the scene on 7 April 2021 they found Ms Schreiber was "barely conscious" in the kitchen.
Sir Richard was found dead outside his upstairs bedroom. He had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Schreiber had admitted manslaughter, as well as driving a Range Rover dangerously in a high-speed chase as he fled to London after the attack.
