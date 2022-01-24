Play park in Poole damaged in suspected arson attack
- Published
A children's play area has suffered "substantial" damage in a suspected arson attack, police have said.
Play equipment at Alexandra Park in the Parkstone area of Poole was found alight when firefighters were called to the scene at 02:20 GMT on Sunday.
Dorset Police said four people were seen leaving the area shortly after the fire started.
The force has appealed for witnesses, and asked residents to check CCTV footage for suspicious activity.
PC Demar Rowe said: "This play park is used by so many children, and unfortunately it will now be closed for some time while it is repaired."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.