Eboni McCann: Fan fined for racially abusing Gillingham footballer
A fan has been fined for racially abusing a footballer, causing his team to walk off the pitch in support and abandon a match.
Gillingham Town Reserves player Eboni McCann was abused by a fan at a cup tie against Bridport Reserves on 9 October.
Peter Chubb, 74, of St Luke's Court, Bridport, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated intentional harassment at Weymouth Crown Court on Friday.
He was fined £250. He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation.
Bridport FC previously said it had banned a home fan for life after the incident at its St Mary's ground.
Gillingham Town Reserves was charged with a misconduct offence by the FA under its E20 rule after the whole team walked off the pitch and abandoned the game.
At the time Mr McCann described his "shock and disbelief" at the decision.
An FA panel meeting was due to take place to hear the case to determine any punishment, with the circumstances of the team leaving the pitch being taken into account.
However, the FA has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment over the outcome.
