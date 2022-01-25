Dorset knob-throwing festival axed over size issues
- Published
A "knob-throwing" contest has been cancelled because it has become too popular to run, it has been announced.
Held in Cattistock, the Dorset Knob Throwing event, which runs alongside The Frome Valley Food Festival, had been set to go ahead on 1 May.
The event sees people hurl the county's traditional knob biscuits down a field.
Organisers said due to the 2019 event attracting over 8,000 people, it had "reached such a size that it cannot be run by a small village committee."
The festival was cancelled in 2020 because no venue was available and 2021 due to Covid.
Alexandra Watts, chair of the Dorset Knob Throwing committee said: "We've looked at various options but sadly couldn't make any of them work for this year for many reasons.
"We hope the event can return in years to come."
The one-day event which incorporates a food festival and live music started in 2008.
It features a host of fun knob-themed events using the spherical biscuit including a knob and spoon race, guess the weight of the big knob and knob darts.
Dorset knob facts
- The biscuits have been made by the Moores family in Dorset for more than 150 years
- Originally, they were made from leftover bread dough with added butter and sugar, hand-rolled and left to dry in the dying heat of the oven
- It is thought their name comes from the hand-sewn Dorset knob buttons that were also made locally
- They can be eaten with Blue Vinny cheese, dipped in tea or cider, or taken with honey and cream - known locally as thunder and lightning
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.