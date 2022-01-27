BBC News

Barclays to move out of landmark Poole town centre building

Most staff at Barclays House in Poole will be moved to neighbouring Bournemouth, the bank said

Barclays has announced plans to move out of its landmark building in Poole after 46 years.

Nine-storey Barclays House in Wimborne Road has dominated the town centre's skyline since opening in January 1976.

The bank said most staff based at the building will be relocated to a new office in neighbouring Bournemouth, the Bournemouth Echo first reported.

A spokesperson for the bank said it was working with the Unite union to support employees affected by the changes.

"As yet, no decision has been made with regard to the future or disposal of Barclays House," the spokesperson added.

