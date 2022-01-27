Bournemouth alley death: Three men arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and robbery after a man was found dead in an alleyway.
The body of the man, who was in his 50s, was found off Shelbourne Road in the Charminster area of Bournemouth at about 15:15 GMT on Friday 14 January.
Dorset Police said the man's bank cards were used after his death.
A 27-year-old Bournemouth woman has also been arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. All four suspects remain in police custody.
Two of the men arrested are aged 30, and the other is 28. They are all from Bournemouth.
Police said the death of the man, who has not yet been named, had initially not been treated as suspicious.
However, a murder investigation was started following the results of a post-mortem examination.
The force said it was particularly interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the alley, which runs alongside the A338 Wessex Way, between 14:50 and 15:05 on 14 January.
