AFC Bournemouth: Matt Holland recalls fans rallying to save club
- Published
AFC Bournemouth's former captain has recounted the "overwhelming" support of fans 25 years after a night when they rallied together to save their club.
Two-thousand people packed the town's Winter Gardens theatre on 28 January 1997, stuffing buckets with cash in a bid to stave off the debt-ridden team's seemingly inevitable bankruptcy.
The night led to the club's survival.
Matt Holland, Cherries captain at the time, told the BBC he had feared they had already played their final game.
The club, then in the third tier of English football, owed millions of pounds to creditors, was being pursued by the Inland Revenue for unpaid tax and routinely failed to pay its staff.
Holland, who was 22, said he remembers being called into a meeting with administrators the day before a crucial away match against Bristol City.
"We were told 'this could be it'," he said. "We were given the option of whether we even wanted to go ahead with the fixture."
He said the players were told the club would fold if they did not play.
"Everyone came together, we were in it as one and said 'yes we'll absolutely play the game'.
"But it could easily have been our last one."
The team won 1-0, and three days later Holland found himself at the Winter Gardens addressing fans alongside manager Mel Machin and acting chairman Brian Willis.
Holland, who went on to play for the Republic of Ireland and in the Premier League for Ipswich and Charlton, said he remembers how daunting it felt to give his speech.
"It came from the heart," he said. "The club means a lot to me - it's where I made my professional debut.
"I think it was quite overwhelming for the players to see the number of people backing us."
Fans were told an initial £300,000 was needed to save the club.
Tens of thousands was raised on that one night alone, and it proved to be a catalyst for the club's eventual recovery.
Bournemouth continued to suffer financial difficulties for a number of years, but in 2015 the story of how they climbed from the depths of League Two to the Premier League captured the imagination of football fans around the world.
They are currently pushing for promotion to the top flight again, and Holland said he feels "immense pride" seeing the club still thriving a quarter of a century after that historic night.
