Police plea after deaths of two teenagers near Bridport
- Published
Police are trying to trace the last movements of two people who were found dead near a town in Dorset.
The 17-year-old female and 18-year-old male were discovered near Bridport on Tuesday morning.
Police appealed to anyone who may have seen the pair in the town or the West Bay area between Saturday and Tuesday.
The Dorset force has also referred itself to the police watchdog over the non-suspicious deaths after having prior contact with the two teenagers.
Detectives described the 18-year-old as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with short dark hair, a short beard and brown eyes.
'Tragic deaths'
He was wearing brown lace-up boots, light grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark coloured T-shirt and a dark navy hooded parka coat that had a brown patch on the left arm.
The 17-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build, with dark brown shoulder-length straight hair and brown eyes.
She was wearing black and white trainers, light grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark navy Puffa-style jacket and a pink scarf.
They may also have been carrying a pale green Nike bag.
Det Sgt Simon Lee, of Dorset Police, said: "As is normal in these cases, we are now making enquiries on behalf of the coroner's office to establish the circumstances of the deaths.
"Therefore, we are appealing for information from the public to help us piece together the two young people's movements prior to their tragic deaths."
The pair have not been named ahead of their inquests by request of their families.
