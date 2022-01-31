HMP Guy's Marsh: Solar panels to be installed on estate
- Published
Solar panels will be installed on a prison's grounds as part of a Ministry of Justice (MoJ) programme.
It says the panels at HMP Guy's Marsh in Dorset will produce about 10% of the prison's annual use.
The project will use 90 solar panels, in seven rows, will be linked into the prison's main switch room and will provide 112kW of electricity.
Dorset Council officially gave the planning application permission earlier this month.
The solar panels do not need foundations and can be removed at the end of their operational life, which can vary between 25 and 40 years.
The application forms part of the MoJ's programme to cut carbon emissions, as part of the government project to become net zero by 2050, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.