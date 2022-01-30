Bournemouth alley death: Three men charged with murder and robbery
Three men have been charged with murder and robbery after a man was found dead in an alleyway.
Michael Bastable, also known as Shaun, was found off Shelbourne Road in Charminster, Bournemouth, at about 15:15 GMT on 14 January.
Hayden Johnson, 28, Damien Johnson, 30, and Dominic MacDonald, 30, all from Bournemouth, were charged on Saturday.
They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 35-year-old woman from Bournemouth, arrested on Friday on suspicion of fraud by false representation, has been released under investigation.
A 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of the same offence has been released without charge.
