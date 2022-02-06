Amputee sets off from Bournemouth on 6,500-mile coastline walk
- Published
A man who uses a prosthetic leg has set off on a 6,500-mile walk around the coastline of the UK for charity.
Mark Pattenden, who lost the lower part of his leg more than 20 years ago, began his journey from Bournemouth Beach on Saturday.
Mr Pattenden, from London, plans to walk 249 daily marathons while pulling 60kg of equipment, including the tent he will sleep in, behind him.
He said he hopes it will help raise £50,000 for the Arctic One Foundation.
The foundation provides specialist artificial limbs for disabled sportspeople.
Mr Pattenden said: "The challenge is really both physical and mental - and it's about preparing yourself for a journey that's going to go on day in and day out for eight months."
