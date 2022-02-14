Pedestrian critical after being hit by car in Poole
- Published
A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.
Dorset Police said the 32-year-old man was struck near the junction of Station Road and Church Road in Ashley Cross, Poole, Dorset, on Sunday shortly after 17:30 GMT.
His family is aware and is being supported by specialist officers.
The driver of a white hatchback, who officers said briefly remained at the scene to speak to another motorist, is being urged to come forward to police.
Insp Craig Tatton, of the traffic unit, said: "At this time it is not exactly clear what happened during the incident.
"I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.