Bournemouth: Roads closed as injured man found outside campus
- Published
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was found with a head injury outside a campus.
Emergency crews were called to AECC University College on Parkwood Road in Boscombe shortly before 07:45 GMT.
Dorset Police said it believed the man, aged in his 30s, had been outside the university since about 22:30 on Monday with injuries.
Roads around the campus have been closed and a police cordon remains in place.
Det Insp Stefanie Belton, of Bournemouth CID, said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to please come forward.
"If you have any information that may help us understand how the man became injured, please contact Dorset Police immediately."
Police patrols are taking place in the area.
The BBC is awaiting a statement from AECC University College. It is understood staff and students are still able to access the campus but lectures have been postponed.
The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate and short courses in a range of health sciences.
