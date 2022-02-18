Storm Eunice: Bournemouth caterer offers school meals to charity
- Published
More than 2,700 meals that are set to go to waste because of Storm Eunice disruption are being offered to charity by a school catering firm.
Forerunner Personal Catering in Bournemouth said the meals had already been prepared before the closure of all schools in Dorset was announced.
The food includes about 4,000 fish fingers, as well as vegetables, chicken korma curry and vegetable samosas.
The firm has urged any charities that think they can help to get in touch.
Declan O'Toole, the company's director, said: "We can't do anything with the food because the decision to close the schools was made at the last minute.
"We cook everything here and it's all chilled, and then we deliver it to the schools and the schools reheat it on site and serve it hot out of the ovens - so it's all cooked and ready to go.
"It's perfect for charities."
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council and Dorset Council both told schools in their areas to shut for safety reasons as winds in excess of 80mph were forecast.
Storm Eunice has been battering England in the past few hours, bringing gusts of more than 90mph.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.