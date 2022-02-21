Car driver dies near Badbury Rings in single-vehicle crash
A man in his 20s has died after the car he was driving left the road and crashed in rural Dorset.
Police were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on the B3082 Blandford Road, near Badbury Rings, shortly after 07:30 GMT.
The man, who had been behind the wheel of a silver Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorset Police said it was appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
Sgt Mark Scammell thanked the public for their patience after the road was closed so specialist investigators could examine the scene.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died in this collision," he added.
