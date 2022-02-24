Appeal for witnesses to fatal pedestrian crash in Poole
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian died in a crash.
A 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being struck near to the junction of Station Road and Church Road in Ashley Cross, Poole, Dorset, around 17:35 GMT on 13 February.
The deceased, from Southampton, died in hospital on 16 February.
Police are trying to locate the occupants of two cars at the scene who may have witnessed what happened.
A 41-year-old, man from Poole, arrested on suspicion of driving offences and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A 79-year-old man, from Poole, is also assisting police with enquiries and attended for a voluntary police interview.
Dorset Police believe a silver Land Rover Freelander and a grey Nissan Pulsar were involved in the collision.
The force said they want to find the driver of a small white Volkswagen Polo who stopped to speak to someone.
They believe the Polo came from Sea View Road to Ashley Cross, before turning left from Church Road onto Station Road.
Police are also looking to speak to the occupants of a dark coloured - possibly grey - Range Rover Velar, which would have been driving on Station Road immediately behind the silver Freelander and may have seen what happened.
