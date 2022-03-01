Man drives 1,000 miles from Lyme Regis to help Ukrainians
A man from Dorset has set off on a 1,000-mile (1,600 km) journey to help Ukrainian refugees.
Tom Littledyke, a 31-year-old from Lyme Regis, is on his way to the Ukraine-Poland border with a 16-seater minibus full of supplies such as blankets and sleeping bags.
He will hand them over to refugees and provide transport to those who need it.
He began his journey on Monday after picking up some men in Kent who decided to fight in support of Ukraine.
He said he would do the same if necessary.
The ex-Royal Marine said it was after he saw pictures of children and families "broken and separated" by the conflict that he decided to help.
'A tinge of hope'
In less than 12 hours he had his minibus full of supplies, including toys and pillows, and was ready to start his journey.
He said he wanted to show refugees they were not alone and bring them "a tinge of hope and warmth".
"There's always something we can do," he said.
"Too often do we think that we have to do something grand and if it can't be grand what's the point."
But he added: "It doesn't matter what we do as long as it's something in the right direction. There's so many of us who want to help, it will all build to this gigantic thing."
Almost £4,000 has already been raised through the fundraising page he set up.
When asked how he felt about this adventure and if he was scared he said: "I'm full of emotions and clear drive... I'm inspired by how inspired people have been to make this happen."
He is expected to drive through France, Germany and Poland and drop the supplies off near the border with Ukraine, while his partner will continue to look after his two pubs and an Italian restaurant in Bridport.
