Bournemouth volunteers 'overwhelmed' by Ukraine donations
The man behind a group helping Ukrainian refugees says the support they have received from people has been "overwhelming".
Karol Swiacki launched Help from Bournemouth to Ukraine last month to send supplies to Poland and Ukraine.
The group has more than 100 volunteers and Mr Swiacki says they have been "blown away" by donations.
He has since set up a fundraising page to continue supporting those fleeing Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
Help from Bournemouth to Ukraine is using warehouses across Dorset at Castlepoint, Hurn Airport and Poole.
Mr Swiacki said: "I'm getting direct requests for urgent aid. We're speaking to a children's home at the moment who need lots of bottles, formula and blankets and that's where we can help."
Lorries filled with donations are leaving Bournemouth "a number of days per week" and heading to refugee centres and children's homes along the border of Poland and Ukraine.
Mr Swiacki said they were currently sending lots of children's clothing, milk bottles, toiletries, sanitary products and medical care equipment.
Any donations that are not needed are sorted and sold locally, which provides extra financial aid to refugee centres.
Mr Swiacki also set up a crowdfunding page to help with the cost of transportation, he said it costs roughly £2,900 per trip.
He added: "Every pound, every hour, every donation really does make a huge difference to the lives of those that have been torn apart by this awful war.
"We have been absolutely blown away by the enormous help given by people in Bournemouth and Dorset."
