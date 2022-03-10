Swanage paramedic car to remain in service after campaign
A paramedic car at risk of being axed will stay in service.
Health bosses revealed in April 2020 they were considering withdrawing the rapid response car based in Swanage, Dorset.
Thousands signed a petition to keep the Purbeck car in service saying it was "a matter of life and death" to those in the rural area.
NHS Dorset CCG said after listening to the views of local residents "the service will remain as a 24/7 car".
In a joint open letter, the CCG and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said the decision comes following their "listening exercise" on the service.
They also added the pandemic was still having an impact with staff off work because of Covid and were "working hard to address this and to improve the staffing of the car moving forward".
The car was allocated to Swanage after the town's minor injuries unit shut in 2008.
