Bournemouth stabbing: Man dies after attack outside Subway shop
- Published
A man has died after he was stabbed outside a sandwich shop.
The 21-year-old died in hospital after being seriously injured outside Subway in Old Christchurch Road in Bournemouth at about 04:45 GMT on Saturday.
A police cordon has been put up on Old Christchurch Road between Madeira Road and Lorne Road Road, including Horseshoe Common.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police, urged anyone who saw the incident to contact officers.
"Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers from the local neighbourhood policing team can be approached with any concerns," he said.
