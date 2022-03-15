Dorset pub landlord sets off on second Ukraine aid trip
A pub landlord is making a second trip to Ukraine with aid donations - this time with a convoy of 13 vehicles.
Tom Littledyke set off from Lyme Regis in Dorset on Monday with two ambulances, vans and 4x4 vehicles.
They are filled with medical equipment, 'jaws of life' rescue tools and thermal imaging equipment.
Ahead of the 1,300-mile (2,100 km) journey, Mr Littledyke said he was "so proud our small seaside town has and will make a difference."
The 31-year-old former Royal Marine reservist made his first trip alone in a 16-seater minibus full of supplies including blankets, sleeping bags and teddy bears to give to refugees on 28 February.
He dropped off the donations in Poland then used his minibus to ferry people from Lviv train station in western Ukraine back to the Polish border.
After returning to his pub and launching a further appeal on social media for donations residents in Lyme Regis rallied round to sort and pack supplies for a second trip.
He said: "I will never be able to thank you all enough for your generosity and kindness."
Once the convoy have delivered their aid donations, the group of 26 hope to also use their vehicles to ferry people out of Ukraine.
A fundraising page he set up with a target of £1,000 has to date raised more than £21,000.
Elsewhere in Dorset, 'Help from Bournemouth to Ukraine' has over 100 volunteers sorting and packing donations.
It was set up by Karol Swiacki about 10 days ago.
He said: "When we started we were thinking of getting three vans with goods and food but we have now gathered 760 pallets of goods."
We have made a short video— @BmthToUkraine (@bmthtoukraine) March 12, 2022
about what we do at ‘Help from Bournemouth to Ukraine’. The full video is on our FB pagehttps://t.co/KsSZcFABGL#ArmyOfHope pic.twitter.com/Iz7gU7iFGC
The group are using trucks which are heading back to Poland empty after delivering in the UK.
Donations are being stored and sorted at warehouses in and around the seaside town including an empty shop at Castlepoint Shopping Centre and Bournemouth International Airport.
Volunteers are packaging and labelling items in Polish before filling lorries which leave Bournemouth for Poland and Ukraine several times each week.
