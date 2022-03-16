Investigation after 21 pigs stolen from Ibberton farm in Dorset
- Published
Police are investigating after 21 large white pigs were stolen from a Dorset farm.
The animals were stolen from farmland in Ibberton between Thursday 24 February and Thursday 3 March.
Dorset Police officer Sebastian Haggett has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
He also warned meat from illegally slaughtered animals is "not safe to eat and should not be entering the food chain".
PC Haggett added: "If you have been offered meat you suspect to have been illegally produced and may be linked to this matter, please get in contact.
"Livestock theft is a serious issue and can have significant consequences for farmers."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.