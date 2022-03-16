Bournemouth Subway stabbing: Boy, 16, charged with murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died following an attack outside a sandwich shop.
Thomas Roberts was stabbed outside Subway in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, at about 04:45 GMT on Saturday.
The 21-year-old from Bournemouth was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition but died a short time later.
The teenager is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Dorset Police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police involvement in connection with the teenage boy.
Det Insp Simon Huxter, of the force's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Mr Roberts' family has been updated of this development and we continue to do all we can to support them.
"The thoughts of everyone at Dorset Police remain with his family and friends at this very difficult time."
Police are still urging any witnesses to come forward with information.
