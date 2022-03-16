Shetland pony with overgrown hooves among two rescued in Dorset
- Published
Two Shetland ponies, one which had such overgrown hooves it could barely walk, have been taken into care by the RSPCA.
Officers with the animal charity were called to a field in Wimborne, Dorset, on Friday, after being contacted by World Horse Welfare.
The RSPCA said the pony with the long hooves had been named Rocky, while the other pony, which was found to be overweight, has been named Apollo.
The charity is appealing for help to find their owner.
Graham Hammond, of the charity, said the animals were less than 10 years old and were not microchipped.
"We took the pony, who has been named Rocky, for urgent veterinary care," he said.
"He's had X-rays, pain relief and emergency remedial farrier trimming.
"Now I'd like to find out who owns this little pony and has allowed him to get into such a state."
The ponies will remain in RSPCA care while investigations are carried out.
If they are not claimed they will be rehomed, the charity said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.