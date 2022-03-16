BBC News

Shetland pony with overgrown hooves among two rescued in Dorset

Image source, RSPCA
Image caption,
Rocky was found with another Shetland pony, named Apollo, in a field in Wimborne

Two Shetland ponies, one which had such overgrown hooves it could barely walk, have been taken into care by the RSPCA.

Officers with the animal charity were called to a field in Wimborne, Dorset, on Friday, after being contacted by World Horse Welfare.

The RSPCA said the pony with the long hooves had been named Rocky, while the other pony, which was found to be overweight, has been named Apollo.

The charity is appealing for help to find their owner.

Graham Hammond, of the charity, said the animals were less than 10 years old and were not microchipped.

Image source, RSPCA
Image caption,
Rocky's hooves were so overgrown he could barely walk

"We took the pony, who has been named Rocky, for urgent veterinary care," he said.

"He's had X-rays, pain relief and emergency remedial farrier trimming.

"Now I'd like to find out who owns this little pony and has allowed him to get into such a state."

The ponies will remain in RSPCA care while investigations are carried out.

If they are not claimed they will be rehomed, the charity said.

Image source, RSPCA
Image caption,
Apollo was found to be overweight and also received veterinary care after being removed from the field

