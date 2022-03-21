Sherborne A30 closure: Traders warn of impact on business
- Published
Two road closures, imposed after a wall was damaged, are having a "massive impact" on a market town, traders have warned.
The A30 at Kitt Hill in Sherborne, Dorset, was closed on 10 February after the wall was hit by a vehicle. The adjacent Cornhill was also shut.
The operator of the town's market said businesses were suffering a loss of trade due to the traffic disruption.
Dorset Council said the closures were in place for safety reasons.
The council said diversions were put in place because scaffolding needed to be erected to support the wall after it was struck by a vehicle.
In a statement, it said the closure on the main route between Sherborne and Yeovil could stay in place "for some time" while the property owner liaised with insurers and contractors.
It said the diversion put in place had to go along other A-roads.
"Our priority is keeping road users safe," it added.
On the council's website the closure is listed until 18 September next year.
Julia Bradburn, who runs the monthly Sunday market in the town centre, said she had been told by the council that it would no longer allow the closures of Half Moon Street and Digby Road for the market, as a result.
A letter from the council stated: "We are currently in a position where we are postponing all disruptive works to ease any further impact on the town."
The market attracts 170 traders and up to 4,000 visitors and Ms Bradburn said the town's Platinum Jubilee events and Pack Monday market in October could be in question if the restrictions continued.
"It's just ridiculous, we're at a loss for what to do. It's having a massive impact on so many shops, cafes and petrol stations in the town.
"Sherborne was really positive during the pandemic, we did deliveries and kept the market going and we were looking forward to a really good year, with the shoppers and tourists coming back - just to be kyboshed by the council."
Dorset West MP Chris Loder said: "I am helping to find options for resolution with this complex situation where a vehicle has collided with the wall on Kitt Hill, which is in private ownership, and I'm hopeful we will have positive news later this week."
He said closing the road until September 2023 was "not acceptable" although he thought it was an "admin issue" rather than the council's genuine intention.
