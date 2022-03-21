Covid: Dorset County Show returns after two year absence

Dorset County Show
The show features livestock competitions, sheep shearing, vintage tractors and show jumping

An agricultural show is set to return after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Dorset County Show, which was first held in 1840, usually takes place annually and supports local farmers and producers.

A range of agricultural and equestrian events and horticultural displays are planned, as well as livestock competitions.

Organisers said the two-day show was expected to attract more than 60,000 visitors.

Dorset County Show
Camel racing previously featured at the show at Cokers Frome

Nicki Ralph, chair of Dorchester Agricultural Society, said: "We're delighted... everyone has missed the show so much.

"The decision to cancel was a huge one but unavoidable in the circumstances.

"There will be some new classes inspired by the pandemic and the theme in homecraft is jubilee [to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee]."

The show is set to take place from 3-4 September at the Dorchester Showground in Cokers Frome.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics