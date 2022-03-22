First fire alert of the year issued in Dorset
A fire service has issued its first alert of the year after a spell of warm weather.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue issued the amber wildfire alert, meaning a fire could spread quickly.
A spokesman said: "While the warm and dry weather is welcome, it increases the risk of fires spreading quickly.
"We are urging farmers to take extra care, as sparks from hot machinery can easily lead to a field catching fire."
The fire service has issued its tips for staying fire-safe:
- Avoid having open fires or using barbecues in the countryside. Disposable barbecues and campfires are now banned in many parts of Dorset.
- Extinguish smoking materials properly and do not throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.
- If you see a fire in the countryside, report it immediately to the Fire & Rescue Service.
It also asked the public to get to a safe place if calling the fire service, note the fire location using apps such as What3Words and meeting crews at an access point.
Landowners are being advised to be prepared for fires and to ensure that fire breaks are cut and well maintained, with any cut grasses and vegetation removed from the site.
