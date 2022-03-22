Lytchett Matravers bus crash: Arrest made after girl injured
Police have made an arrest after a 15-year-old girl was injured after being hit by a bus.
Dorset Police said the teenager was struck by the bus in Wareham Road, Lytchett Matravers, shortly after 16:00 GMT on Monday.
She was flown to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Police said a 59-year-old man from the Dorchester area was arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and released while enquiries continue.
Police Sergeant Mark Scammell said: "We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this collision and I am keen to hear from any witnesses who have not already spoken to police."
He added they were still keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage.
