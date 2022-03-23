Bournemouth and Poole hospitals: Plea to ease 'unprecedented' A&E pressure
"Unprecedented" numbers of people walking into A&E departments at two Dorset hospitals has led to a plea for people to only attend in an emergency.
Royal Bournemouth and Poole hospitals said they were experiencing crowded waiting rooms and long wait times.
Bruce Hopkins, senior matron for the two hospitals said far more patients were "walking in to the emergency department than we have seen before".
Patients are being urged to call their GP or get help from NHS 111.
Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Mr Hopkins said: "Unprecedented - I know we use that a lot but at the moment it's truly what it feels like.
"Our waiting rooms have become crowded with patients that perhaps could have sought help elsewhere."
He added: "The emergency department is really only about dealing with those immediate acute illness and injuries - but if you need an emergency department we will always be here."
Elsewhere, Dorset County Hospital has postponed all non-urgent surgery as it struggles to cope under "immense pressure".
