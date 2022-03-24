Dorset: Latest load of donations arrives in Ukraine
A retired optician has driven to Poland with a lorry load of medical donations for hospitals in Ukraine.
Paul Wallis and brother-in-law, Jorj Kowszun, whose parents were refugees in World War Two, unloaded at the border after securing a curfew pass.
Donations from across Dorset included an operating microscope, child hospital mattresses and sleeping bags.
Mr Wallis said: "It's been fantastic - every time you mention Ukraine doors just open.
"So far the Bournemouth Polish community has sent out around 276 pallets, another 500 to go, and stuff is still pouring in.
"Clothes, sanitary products, medical supplies, batteries, pet food… you name it."
He said the hire of the lorry and its travel costs had been financed from donations, with Stenaline offering the ferry trip to and from Harwich to the Hook of Holland without charge.
Mr Wallis said he was touched that every time he explained what he was doing people were keen to help.
"Including a lovely man in a Bournemouth jewellers who gave me a free battery for my watch," h said.
Collections are continuing in Dorchester every Tuesday afternoon at the Prince of Wales School.
One of the organisers, town councillor Janet Hewitt, said she had been "blown away" by people's generosity.
She said: "Nothing goes to waste but we are now asking for specific items.
"We sort it here, pack it up and it gets driven to Bournemouth where it is worked out what is needed to go where."
Items now being requested included medicines such as paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs and Calpol for children.
There is still a need for warm clothing for adults and children, sleeping bags, nappies, baby bottles and milk formula, batteries and torches, child sweets, colouring books, crayons, pencils and small toys.
Mrs Hewitt added: "Sadly, we have to say we will be continuing this indefinitely at the moment."
