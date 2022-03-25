Gaia Pope: Dorset Police apologise for delayed data over teen death
Police have apologised after details of telephone calls made to them by teenager Gaia Pope, before she went missing in 2017, were only recently submitted to the county's coroner.
The 19-year-old was found dead on a Dorset coastal path 11 days after she disappeared, sparking a major search.
Dorset Police submitted information about calls she and her aunt made last week, a pre-inquest review heard.
A full inquest is due to start on 26 April.
Dorset Police's legal representative at the hearing, Beatrice Collier, said: "We do apologise. We understand the difficulties it creates for the family and we are sorry."
On the day she went missing on 7 November 2017, Miss Pope had been seeking an appointment with Dorset Police to discuss inappropriate material she had received on social media, the coroner was told.
Miss Pope's disappearance prompted a series of searches by police, the coastguard and hundreds of volunteers in the Swanage area.
Her body was found by officers on 18 November, close to where items of her clothing had been discovered two days earlier.
A post-mortem examination concluded she died of hypothermia.
April's inquest will have a jury and is expected to last about three months, with more than 70 witnesses taking part.
