Dorset's Twisted Cider farm given go-ahead to expand
A cider farm gutted by fire in 2020 has been given the green light to expand and offer classes, taster sessions and sales.
Twisted Cider, which lost equipment and stock in the fire, will run the classes at its farm in Longburton, Sherborne.
The sessions will involve cider and juice making, orchard management and a history of West Dorset ciders.
Dorset Council approved the change of use application despite some objections.
Twisted Cider owner Ben Weller said sales had dropped 94% since the fire and the past two years had been a "real struggle".
Mr Weller wants to create more jobs over the next 18 months, according to the application lodged with the council, with the business staying open until 21:00 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Objections to the new application included neighbours who claimed the proposal amounted to "industrial development by the back door".
But a planning officer's report said the development was unlikely to amount to "material harm" for residents.
The application also had many letters of support, including from other cider makers across the country.
