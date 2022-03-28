Firefighters tackle lodge fire at Warmwell Holiday Park
A lodge at a holiday park has been destroyed by fire.
Firefighters from Dorchester and Weymouth were called to Warmwell Holiday Park near Weymouth shortly after 06:15 BST.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said the crews found "the lodge to be fully involved in fire on arrival".
The fire is now out - two crews remain at the scene damping down. The service said the cause of the blaze was unknown and no injuries had been reported.
Warmwell Holiday Park said the fire was in an empty lodge and a "full investigation will now follow".
