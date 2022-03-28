Asda Poole car park death: Motorist sentenced after hitting pedestrian
A motorist has been sentenced after his "momentary lapse of concentration" in a supermarket car park resulted in him hitting and killing a pedestrian.
Ericson Andres crashed his Vauxhall into 69-year-old Sue Stanford as she pushed a trolley outside Asda in West Quay Road, Poole, on 18 September 2020.
Andres, 41, pleaded guilty at Poole Magistrates' Court to causing death by careless driving.
He was sentenced to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.
Andres, of Parkstone Road in Poole, was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95, as well as costs of £85.
Insp Craig Tatton, of Dorset Police, said: "This case is a sad reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from even a momentary lapse of concentration when someone is at the wheel of a vehicle.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of Susan Stanford and we would like to thank them for their support throughout the investigation and court proceedings."
In a statement released after sentencing, Mrs Stanford's family said the mother-of-two was "deeply loved and adored".
"Sue touched everyone with her love, friendship, and passion for life and family," they added.
