Ryan Merna death: Inquest finds Dorset Healthcare 'missed opportunity'
A psychiatric patient revealed he kept a knife for "protection" five days before stabbing a man to death.
Paul Taylor killed 29-year-old Ryan Merna at a flat in Poole in 2016 and was later detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.
His disclosure about the knife was a "missed opportunity" to reassess his risk, coroner Richard Middleton said.
Dorset Healthcare, which was responsible for his care, said it accepted the inquest's findings.
Taylor, aged 50 at the time, had been under the care of a mental health team at St Ann's Hospital in the Canford Cliffs area of Poole.
His trial in 2017 heard he stabbed Mr Merna 32 times after falsely accusing him of being a rapist.
In a record of his inquest, released to the BBC by Dorset Coroner's Court, Mr Middleton said Taylor mentioned he had a knife "for his own protection" during a meeting about finding him new housing.
The coroner said this comment was made in the presence of a member of the St Ann's department in charge of his care - called the Dorset Forensic Team.
He said: "This disclosure was neither recorded contemporaneously in the perpetrator's records nor was it reported at a Care Programme Approach meeting held at St Ann's Hospital [the following day] when all members of the Dorset Forensic Team were present.
"Updated assessments of risk to the perpetrator's self and risk to the public were carried out at these meetings."
Mr Middleton recorded that Mr Merna was unlawfully killed after a "missed opportunity to reassess the risk the perpetrator posed to others in light of new information disclosed five days before Mr Merna's death".
A spokesperson for Dorset Healthcare, which runs St Ann's Hospital, said it accepted the coroner's findings.
"As a trust, we have worked hard to learn from this tragic event and will reflect further on details that have been considered in the last week at inquest, and will ensure additional learning points are addressed," the spokesperson added.
