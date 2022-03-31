Poole Quay: Roads shut to traffic to support cycling and walking
- Published
A number of roads are set to close to traffic to try to encourage people to walk or cycle.
The measures, being brought in by BCP Council, in the Poole Quay area will see roads closed through the summer.
The route incudes parts of The Quay, High Street, Castle Street and a full closure along Paradise Street.
The council said a public consultation it carried out following a trial of the measures in 2020 showed residents and businesses favoured the move.
The closures between 10:00 and 22:00 BST start on 1 April and will be in place until 31 October.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.