Dorset fire service believes hay fire began spontaneously
- Published
Firefighters believe a barn fire which destroyed 60 tonnes of hay and machinery started by itself.
Crews in Dorset were called to Shipton Gorge, near Burton Bradstock, on Friday night but the barn and its contents were already well alight.
Beaminster Fire Station posted on Facebook to say the blaze was thought to have been started by the hay "spontaneously combusting".
Safety warnings have previously been issued about the risks of storing hay.
In 2004, Devon and Somerset Fire Service said a fire was most likely to have started when heat in wet hay reacted with dry hay.
Farmers were advised not to bale hay which was too wet or green, allow plenty of ventilation within any stack and regularly check the temperature of stacks just after storage.
Crews returned to the barn fire in Dorset on Saturday to inspect the scene.
